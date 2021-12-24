W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Director Sells $2,007,750.00 in Stock

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $80.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $84.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after buying an additional 25,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WRB. Truist Securities began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

