VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.16% of VYNE Therapeutics worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VYNE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of VYNE opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.74.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 507.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

VYNE Therapeutics Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

