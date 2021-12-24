Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Coverage Initiated at Dawson James

Dawson James started coverage on shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of VUZI stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. Vuzix has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.23 million, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94.
Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 191.37% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VUZI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 130,926 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at $987,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at $923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.38% of the company’s stock.
Vuzix Company Profile
Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.
