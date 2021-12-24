Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Coverage Initiated at Dawson James

Dawson James started coverage on shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VUZI stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. Vuzix has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.23 million, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 191.37% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Vuzix news, Director Raj Rajgopal purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VUZI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 130,926 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at $987,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at $923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.