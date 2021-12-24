Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (ASX:VUL) Insider Josephine Bush Buys 5,185 Shares

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (ASX:VUL) insider Josephine Bush purchased 5,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$13.50 ($9.57) per share, with a total value of A$69,997.50 ($49,643.62).
The company has a quick ratio of 51.03, a current ratio of 51.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Vulcan Energy Resources Company Profile
