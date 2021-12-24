Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (ASX:VUL) Insider Josephine Bush Buys 5,185 Shares

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (ASX:VUL) insider Josephine Bush purchased 5,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$13.50 ($9.57) per share, with a total value of A$69,997.50 ($49,643.62).

The company has a quick ratio of 51.03, a current ratio of 51.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Vulcan Energy Resources Company Profile

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Europe. It explores for lithium, copper, zinc, gold, silver, lead, magnetite, and sulfur deposits. The company holds interests in the Zero Carbon Lithium project; and LÃ¸kken, Grimsdal, Storwartz, Killingdal, and Tverrfjellet projects located in Norway.

