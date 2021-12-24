Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $990,000 Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. FMR LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 23.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 67.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after buying an additional 15,689 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU opened at $293.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.03. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $190.64 and a 12 month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.77%.

In related news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total value of $357,592.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 3,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total transaction of $1,038,325.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.62.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

