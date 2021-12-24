Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $956,000 Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 82.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,539 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPM stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.45. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

