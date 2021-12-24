Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 66,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,334,000 after purchasing an additional 245,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.71.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $90.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.02 and a 200-day moving average of $96.91. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.06 and a one year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

