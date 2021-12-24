Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 17,300 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

Shares of ELF opened at $31.62 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $33.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 2.01.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,232,196 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

