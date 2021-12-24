Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Receives $19.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on VG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vonage has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 485,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $10,056,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,577,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,015,376 over the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vonage during the third quarter valued at about $6,059,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vonage by 135.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 520,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 299,468 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vonage by 31.1% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,929,000 after buying an additional 2,982,843 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vonage by 5.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 203,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

