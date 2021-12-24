Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Receives $19.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.57.
Several research firms have recently commented on VG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vonage has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.59.
In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 485,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $10,056,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,577,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,015,376 over the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vonage during the third quarter valued at about $6,059,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vonage by 135.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 520,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 299,468 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vonage by 31.1% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,929,000 after buying an additional 2,982,843 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vonage by 5.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 203,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Vonage Company Profile
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
Featured Article: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.