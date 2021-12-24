Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) & Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Head-To-Head Survey

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) and Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Visteon and Worksport, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 4 3 5 0 2.08 Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00

Visteon presently has a consensus target price of $117.30, indicating a potential upside of 6.50%. Worksport has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 173.97%. Given Worksport’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Worksport is more favorable than Visteon.

Profitability

This table compares Visteon and Worksport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon 1.01% 8.42% 1.95% Worksport -1,058.05% -29.90% -26.64%

Risk & Volatility

Visteon has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worksport has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Visteon and Worksport’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $2.55 billion 1.21 -$56.00 million $0.99 111.25 Worksport $350,000.00 140.75 -$1.19 million ($0.43) -6.79

Worksport has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Visteon. Worksport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Worksport shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Visteon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Worksport shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Visteon beats Worksport on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Worksport Company Profile

Worksport Ltd. designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada. The company was founded on April 2, 2003 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

