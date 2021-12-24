Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,064,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,039,275 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $140,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,330 shares of company stock valued at $57,601. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE:ORI opened at $24.08 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

