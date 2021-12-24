Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,765,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 729,255 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $127,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,852,000 after purchasing an additional 75,375 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Korn Ferry by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,320,000 after purchasing an additional 238,650 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 9.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,744,000 after purchasing an additional 175,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Korn Ferry by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,235,000 after acquiring an additional 34,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY opened at $75.51 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.24.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.