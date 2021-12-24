Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,868,722 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 408,737 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Twitter worth $112,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,422,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Twitter by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,845 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,087 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,762,301,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Twitter by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,270,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $156,240,000 after purchasing an additional 937,815 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.94.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.91. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $300,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,295,275. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

