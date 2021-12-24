Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 65,355 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,481,748 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,355 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.68% of Bank of Hawaii worth $121,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at $101,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at $211,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

BOH stock opened at $83.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.86.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 48.61%.

In other news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $412,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,607,360. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.