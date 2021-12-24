Viberate (VIB) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $750,058.00

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Viberate has a market cap of $8.53 million and approximately $750,058.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viberate coin can currently be bought for about $0.0433 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Viberate has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00043442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007043 BTC.

About Viberate

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

