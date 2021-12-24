ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Position Boosted by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.04.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.