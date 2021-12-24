Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) shares traded down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.88 and last traded at $37.87. 4,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 444,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.44.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 4,700 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $147,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew D. Ashe acquired 4,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.10 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $406,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,644,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,594,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,551,000 after purchasing an additional 628,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $207,000. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

