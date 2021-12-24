Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 58.3% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 52,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 32,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.1% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 527,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,474,000 after purchasing an additional 56,993 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.7% in the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 34,779 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

NYSE VZ opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.17. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

