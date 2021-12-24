Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,034 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $324,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Verizon Communications by 34.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,362 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 65,969 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.6% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.68. 14,917,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,415,594. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

