Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $183,108,000 after purchasing an additional 135,028 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 46.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 258,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,410 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $52.68 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

