Vericel Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vericel in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Securiti analyst S. Brodovsky anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

VCEL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $41.64 on Thursday. Vericel has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average of $49.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4,164.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Vericel by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 20,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 16,264 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,754,000 after buying an additional 308,948 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Vericel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Vericel by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $596,876.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $1,835,527 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

