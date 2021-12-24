Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) traded up 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.14 and last traded at $44.79. 6,255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 757,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VCYT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.87. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,632 shares of company stock valued at $145,664,138 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Veracyte by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Veracyte by 593.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the third quarter worth $314,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 75.7% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 77.4% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

