Ventus VCT plc (LON:VENC) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 64 Per Share

Ventus VCT plc (LON:VENC) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 64 ($0.85) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 46.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Ventus VCT’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON VENC remained flat at $GBX 137.50 ($1.82) during midday trading on Thursday. Ventus VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 116 ($1.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.50 ($1.88). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 137.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 139.62. The company has a market capitalization of £40.68 million and a P/E ratio of 6.37.
About Ventus VCT
