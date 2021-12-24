Ventus VCT plc (LON:VENC) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 64 Per Share

Ventus VCT plc (LON:VENC) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 64 ($0.85) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 46.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Ventus VCT’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON VENC remained flat at $GBX 137.50 ($1.82) during midday trading on Thursday. Ventus VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 116 ($1.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.50 ($1.88). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 137.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 139.62. The company has a market capitalization of £40.68 million and a P/E ratio of 6.37.

About Ventus VCT

Ventus VCT plc 1 is a venture capital trust managed by Temporis Capital LLP, Asset Management Arm. The fund invests in companies developing, constructing, and operating small to medium sized onshore United Kingdom wind farms. However it will consider investments in other renewable energy technologies.

