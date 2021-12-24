Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ VAXX traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.43. 90,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,963. Vaxxinity has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $22.77.

VAXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

