Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $145.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $116.35 and a 12 month high of $147.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

