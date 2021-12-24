Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 106,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 47,113 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,532,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,800,000 after acquiring an additional 242,363 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,684,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,023,000 after purchasing an additional 172,278 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $145.97 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $116.35 and a 12 month high of $147.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.36.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

