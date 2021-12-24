Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Increases Dividend to $1.62 Per Share

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 1.618 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $19.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BNDX stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.28. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $58.58.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.