Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Lifted by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 6.4% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $20,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $113.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.89. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $113.70.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

