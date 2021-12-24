Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Cut by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG opened at $320.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $315.57 and a 200-day moving average of $301.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.