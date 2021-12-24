Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Lifted by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.