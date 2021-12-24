Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.253 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.91. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.73 and a 52 week high of $82.45.

