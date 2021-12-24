VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Holdings Boosted by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,223 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 0.21% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $11,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $142,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $33.07 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average is $32.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.