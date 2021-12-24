Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT) Trading Up 0.3%

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.73. 2,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 19,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $19,166,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its position in Valor Latitude Acquisition by 1,358.9% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,979,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,275 shares during the period. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $2,904,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $2,440,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $2,112,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

