Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $76.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $36.39 and a 52-week high of $78.43.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.