Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,747 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

