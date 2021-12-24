Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $244,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 20.8% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 25,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 24.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 98.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 419,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,038,000 after acquiring an additional 208,427 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $159,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $715,888 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $397.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.14. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $261.38 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

