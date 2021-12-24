Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,020 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $283,696,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,716,000 after buying an additional 1,475,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,520,000 after buying an additional 406,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,142,000 after buying an additional 380,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC stock opened at $197.93 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.60 and a 1 year high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.09. The firm has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.61.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total transaction of $25,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.