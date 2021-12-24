Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

In other news, insider Itzhak Goldberg sold 38,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $137,589.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay Venkatesan purchased 27,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $71,101.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,619 shares of company stock worth $393,927 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 3,474.84% and a negative return on equity of 233.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANGN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.19.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.