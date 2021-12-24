Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,942,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3,250.6% during the second quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 479,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,177,000 after buying an additional 465,579 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,602,000 after buying an additional 1,538,710 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU opened at $34.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

