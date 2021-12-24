Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 10.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

CTVA stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.