Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Director Robin Wright Acquires 10,000 Shares

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Director Robin Wright acquired 10,000 shares of Vaccitech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vaccitech stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.17. Vaccitech plc has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $17.99.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.25. Vaccitech had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 7,428.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vaccitech plc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VACC. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,015,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaccitech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Vaccitech from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

About Vaccitech

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

