Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will announce $288.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $291.20 million. Utz Brands posted sales of $246.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTZ. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

UTZ traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $16.38. 325,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,773. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 0.64. Utz Brands has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.22%.

In related news, CAO Todd Staub bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 9,375 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $159,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 513,913 shares of company stock valued at $8,411,846. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Utz Brands by 1,990.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

