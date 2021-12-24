UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.90

UTG, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and traded as low as $27.31. UTG shares last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 150 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.10.

About UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN)

UTG, Inc operates as an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life insurance. It also offers servicing of existing insurance business in-force, the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business, and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

