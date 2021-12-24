UserTesting Inc’s (NYSE:USER) Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 27th

UserTesting’s (NYSE:USER) quiet period is set to end on Monday, December 27th. UserTesting had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $140,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During UserTesting’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

USER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

UserTesting stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. UserTesting has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

