Ultra Price Tops $1.70 on Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00003336 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $479.89 million and $11.43 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,870.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $455.50 or 0.00895402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.35 or 0.00256239 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00013530 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000916 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00011095 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00024421 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001549 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,756,070 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars.

