UCA Coin (UCA) Market Cap Hits $2.87 Million

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. UCA Coin has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $16,577.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UCA Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00057099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.30 or 0.07947897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,861.97 or 0.99658782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00054414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00072919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007521 BTC.

UCA Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,332,788,621 coins and its circulating supply is 2,303,057,278 coins. UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin . UCA Coin’s official website is ucacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

Buying and Selling UCA Coin

