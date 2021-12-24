UBS Group Lowers FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $5.60 target price on the stock.
FINV has been the topic of several other reports. Rowe began coverage on FinVolution Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $9.20 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on FinVolution Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $9.20 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.65.
Shares of FINV stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71.
About FinVolution Group
FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.
