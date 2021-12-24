UBS Group Lowers FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $5.60 target price on the stock.

FINV has been the topic of several other reports. Rowe began coverage on FinVolution Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $9.20 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on FinVolution Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $9.20 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Shares of FINV stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the third quarter valued at $80,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 35.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

