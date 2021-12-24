Ubex (UBEX) Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 32.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Ubex has a total market cap of $825,134.63 and $378,101.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00013260 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.85 or 0.00184959 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000515 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

