U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHK. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,919,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,587 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $360,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 129.6% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHK opened at $46.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.07. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $46.83.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

