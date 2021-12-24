U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 82,963 Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 82,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

WES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.11%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.